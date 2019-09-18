Legal firm moves into new office in Mansfield town centre

A long-standing firm of lawyers has continued its expansion by opening new offices in Mansfield town centre.

Fidler & Pepper has completed the interior refurbishments at the office on Regent Street, which will now be its main base in the town.

Mark Slade, chief executive officer of the company, said: “This is a pivotal moment that signifies another new chapter in the history of our prestigious, local company.

“The new offices, which are in addition to premises on Queen Street in Mansfield and Low Street in Sutton, will enable us to grow further, and I am delighted we are taking this next step.

“We are known as a go-to company for legal services when it comes to moving house, and for matters such as wills, probate, trusts and power of attorney. And while we work with clients from across the UK, we are an employer of choice locally.”

All of Fidler & Pepper’s meetings with clients will now take place at the Regent Street office, which will also be home to a number of support functions, the remortgage department and members of the private-client team.

Clients will be welcomed to a new reception area and will have access to ground-floor meeting rooms. The Queen Street offices will now be used only for staff.

Fidler & Pepper employs more than 90 staff across the three offices and is run by five directors. As well as Mark Slade, there is his brother, Matt Slade, Jo Godson, Richard Howard and Wendy Walker, all of whom have been with the company for several years.