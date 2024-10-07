Leading Nottinghamshire recruitment firm moves to four-day week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Protocol Group a recruitment company headquartered in Nottingham, has announced that staff can choose to work a four-day week.

The Protocol Group has made the move in order to enhance productivity, promote employee work-life balance, and lead the change in the education recruitment sector.

CEO Amir Qureshi said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we are officially moving to a four-day work week - and we’re proud to be the first education recruitment agency to do so. This is a fantastic initiative from the team, to ensure that we are the most progressive and leading company in the industry.

“This will help us to recruit, develop and retain the best talent in the industry. It is also hugely important that we place a constant focus on our colleagues’ work-life balance and wellbeing.

“As market leaders, our commitment to providing the exceptional service our clients and candidates have come to expect remains unchanged; the business remains open five days a week.”

Staff who elect to swap their working patterns will work a four-day week and as a result will benefit from a three-day weekend.

Staff have reacted with positivity to the announcement as Lauren Cartledge, Marketing Manager said: “This is such a refreshing change for the recruitment sector. We need to react quickly to clients’ needs, so ensuring that we have cover through the week is key. However, our people are our most valuable asset, and this change marks a major step in how seriously we take our employees’ wellbeing and how we can directly impact work-life balance.”

The Protocol Group is a market-leading recruitment specialist with over 29 years of experience in the field. The Group encompasses our three businesses Bookmark, eSafeguarding and The StaffList, with each being a leading specialist in the recruitment and recruitment compliance sectors.