Leading East Midlands law firm Banner Jones has secured a place in the prestigious Legal 500 directory for the 11th year, with both the firm’s Family Law and Personal Injury teams maintaining their Tier 2 rankings.

Led by head of practice, Kelly Parks, with input and support from children law senior solicitor, Shetal Gudgeon, this year’s directory recognised the family team for its work dealing with complex divorce and financial cases.

The firm was also referred to as being ‘highly experienced representing children in care proceedings’, naming solicitor and head of care Vince Beckworth alongside senior associate, Jason Burnett, who both act on behalf of parents and individuals intervening in care proceedings, and in disputes concerning residence, contact arrangements for children, adoption and prohibited steps.

Banner Jones’ award-winning personal injury department, headed up by Sarah Sadler, also retained its position, with the directory describing the team as ‘vastly experienced and capable’, with particular expertise in employers and public liability, road traffic, disease and serious injuries or loss of life.

Work highlights cited by the Legal 500 included acting for the joiner who fell down an open stairwell resulting in catastrophic, life changing injuries. As well as a representing a client in a complicated clinical negligence matter, where the negligence caused prolonged psychological trauma.

Assessing the strengths of law firms across the world, the continued inclusion of Banner Jones in the directory is indicative of the team’s hard work over the last 12 months, and its continued commitment to providing high quality, customer- focused legal services to clients.

Commenting on the rankings Banner Jones’ Chief Executive, Simon Wright, said: “We are of course incredibly proud to have once again been recognised as a firm for the work that we do, particular in relation to family law and care proceedings, and personal injury.

“As ever, this continued recognition is testament to the efforts of our legal teams who are supported day-to-day by all of our dedicated and hard-working staff.”