Leading companies across Mansfield and Ashfield shortlisted for Chad business awards
Dozens of companies across Mansfield and Ashfield will be hoping to be crowned the region’s best at your Chad’s business excellence awards.
Your Chad is today proud to reveal the finalists for the 2021 Chad Business Excellence Award Finalists.
Jon Ball, your Chad Editor, said: “We were really impressed by the amount of entries we received this year and therefore we have more shortlisted businesses than in previous years.
“Along with our headline sponsors, Ashfield and Mansfield councils, and events sponsors Mansfield Building Society, Nottingham Trent University, Premier Community, Specsavers (Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall), Tommee Tippee, Whitemeadow and Wright Vigar, we see this as a great opportunity to celebrate business success within our community.”
The finalists were drawn up from many, many entries over several hours of deliberations by our judging panel of Fardad Amirsaeedi, Mansfield Council senior regeneration officer, Coun Matthew Relf, Ashfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and planning, and Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield chairman and Lindhurst Engineering chief executive officer.
Coun Relf said: “It has been a challenging time for businesses with the pandemic affecting businesses in many different ways.”
Mr Rigley said: “It’s been a tough time for businesses, but despite the difficulties I’ve been so impressed by how Ashfield businesses have continued to adapt to meet new challenges and that new businesses are being set up.”
A Mansfield Council spokesman said: “We believe anything that celebrates the achievements of our thriving business community also supports our vision over the next decade to encourage an ambitious, vibrant and confident place by focusing on four priorities: growth, aspiration, wellbeing and place.
“Promoting and supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and inward investment in the district are all key parts of our wider strategy and these awards help showcase achievement and inspire aspiration among local businesses to aim high.”
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who joined the judges’ meeting, said: “We are all looking forward to celebrating with local businesses at the awards ceremony.”
The black-tie ceremony – described as the perfect opportunity to raise a glass to success within our community – takes place on Thursday, November 11, at Portland College.
For more information, see chadbusinessawards.co.uk
Apprentice of the year
Chloe Naylor, Fidler & Pepper Lawyers;
Jennifer Rowton, Bfs Accountants;
Roxann Mendham, Whitemeadow Furniture.
Best place to eat/drink
Cravings;
Damo’s;
FireRock Brewing Co;
The Cowshed, Hucknall;
The Hideout at Hucknall;
The Hostess.
Business of the year – Ashfield
New Cross Launderette;
Portland College;
Star Vision Photography;
The Barkery;
Whitemeadow Furniture.
Business of the year – Mansfield
2020 Vision Community Enterprise;
Electric-Bear Productions;
Mansfield Refillery;
Shaw Financial Services;
SolaAir Sequin Walls UK;
The Toffee Hut.
Community contribution
2020 Vision Community Enterprise;
Another Mother;
Damo’s;
Mansfield Building Society;
Out of the Mud Meditation;
Sports Gateway;
The Musketeers CIC.
Community Initiative – Ashfield
English Rose Estate Agents;
Sports Gateway Community;
The Musketeers CIC.
Community Initiative – Mansfield
Mansfield Building Society;
Premier Community;
SHE UK.
Covid response
Mansfield Building Society;
Portland College;
Premier Community;
SHE UK.
Customer service award
Artful Car Wash Service;
English Rose Estate Agents.
Excellence in manufacturing and engineering
The Barkery;
Van Elle.
Innovation award
English Rose Estate Agents;
The Hair Emporium;
The Toffee Hut.
Lifetime achievement
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
New business of the year
Lotus Therapy;
Mansfield Refillery;
The Furniture Paint Queen;
The Toffee Hut;
Through the Looking Glass;
Your D+I.
Retail Hero
Robin’s Den, Edwinstowe;
Selston Sarnies.
Small business of the year
English Rose Estate Agents;
Mansfield Refillery;
Shaw Financial Services;
Star Vision Photography;
The Hair Emporium;
The Toffee Hut.
Team of the year
A1 Flue Systems;
English Rose Estate Agents;
Fidler & Pepper Lawyers;
SolaAir Sequin Walls UK;
The Musketeers CIC;
Van Elle.
Professional services award
BFS Accountants;
Caroline Cox Marketing Innovation;
Electric-Bear Productions;
Jackson Design Associates;
MRS Training & Rescue;
Shaw Financial Services.