Kirkby plumbing firm take part in fundraising cycle ride

Cyclists from a Kirkby plumbing firm raised more than £400 for the Air Ambulance in a charity bike ride.

Staff from Matthews and Tannert cycled a total of 35 miles through the North Nottinghamshire countryside on Sunday (June 2).

Pictured from left: Rob Holmes contracts manager, Craig Matthews director, Dave Wilson contracts manager and Dave Phillips gas manager.

This week for the first time ever Matthews and Tannert, who employ 150 people became the recipients of a RoSPA Gold Award for Health and Safety, attending the presentation awards at The Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel, in the Palace Suite.

Rob Fiedor health and safety manager said: “The award is given to companies that have to meet a certain criteria in every aspect of health and safety and we have managed to achieve this with the help of every employee within the company.”

The team from left to right are Rob Fiedor, Lee Hallam electrical manager, Rob Holmes contracts manager and Dave Phillips gas manager receiving the award.