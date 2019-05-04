Kirkby bridal shop owner left shaken after vandals smash window

The owner of a Kirkby in Ashfield bridal boutique says she has been left in shock after vandals smashed up her shopfront overnight.

Kelly O'Hare arrived for work at Create Your Day Bridal Boutique, on Station Street, this morning and was heartbroken by what she found.

The window was smashed in multiple places.

She said: "It's a totally unprovoked attack, and it's really shaken me up. It might seem like a silly night out to whoever did it, but it's really affected my business.

"The dresses in the windows are covered in shards of glass, and people have been wandering past thinking I must have upset someone."

The police are aware of the situation and Kelly is offering a reward to anyone with information which might help to identify the vandals.

She said: "It's been one of the worst days of my life. I have worked so hard to build up this business.

Create Your Day is a bridal boutique offering pre-loved, new and ex sample wedding dresses at affordable prices

"What exactly have they gained from this, apart from scaring me half to death and making my shop look atrocious?"