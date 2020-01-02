Kind-hearted Tibshelf businessman devoted Boxing Day to feeding the homeless

Despite only being in the catering business for a couple of months, a generous Tibshelf businessman devoted his Boxing Day to feed the homeless.

Daymon Sibblies, 31, fed approximately 70 people on a cold and wet Boxing Day afternoon.

Daymon and his Bap Mobile

He decided to open his catering van, The Bap Mobile, in Wickes car park in Sutton, to provide free meals for the homeless after meeting a man who had found himself out of work due to injury.

“I put it on social media and messages of support came flooding in.”

After being offered donations which surpassed his needs, he was even able to donate money to a local church who work with the homeless throughout the year.

“It went really well to be fair...I’m definitely going to do it again next year.”

“I’m planning on possibly doing something during summer when it gets warmer too,” added Daymon.