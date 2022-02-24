Kimberley takeaway handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Kimberley takeaway has been handed a new luke-warm rating for its food hygiene standards.
Kimberley Pizzeria, at 57 Main Street in the town, was given the score after assessment last month, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The popular takeaway offers a wide range of burgers, pizzas and kebabs on its menu.
The inspection found the restaurant’s hygiene standards to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in all areas, including food handling, management of food safety and cleanliness.
This latest hygiene rating means that of all the 80 takeaways across Broxtowe with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.