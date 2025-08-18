Kimberley Poundland axed as company annouces next wave of UK store closures

Poundland in Kimberley is set to close its doors for good at the end of the month.

The store, in Kuimberley Shopping Centre on Greens Lane, will close its doors for the final time on August 31, the company has announced.

The budget chain is cutting back its store numbers and winding down online sales.

The retailer plans to reduce its total number of stores by up to 150 nationwide with Kimberley among the unlucky stores to face the axe.

Online operations and frozen food ranges are being scaled back as part of the overhaul.

A large clearance sale is currently underway, with hundreds of items heavily discounted online.

Staff affected by closures are being consulted about alternative roles where possible

The shutdowns are part of a wider restructuring plan that could see up to 150 stores disappear from the high street.

As part of the changes, the retailer is also scaling back its online operations and reducing its frozen and chilled food ranges.

Staff affected by the closures have been informed, with the company aiming to offer alternative roles where possible.

Retail director Darren MacDonald acknowledged the impact on shoppers but said customers would be welcomed at nearby stores.

The closure process began at the start of the month when Poundland began a large-scale clearance sale at the start of the month, with hundreds of items available on its website – including toiletries, children’s toys, and seasonal products – priced from as little as 10p.

Local shoppers have taken to Kimberley Facebook community pages to voice their disappointment.

Jacob Miller said: “Disappointing, thoughts with the staff who are losing their jobs.”

Lindsey Hammond Rose posted: “So disappointing, great store and staff who are impacted.”

Rebecca Wood wrote: “I'm not surprised unfortunately, I used to love going to the one at Ilkeston but I can get the same stuff from Home Bargains or B&M for the same price – its no longer Poundland!”

Ruth Paveley said: “Loads closing gone too dear I think – bring back Wilko.”

And Sophie Dyer posted: “TBH, I had a feeling this would happen, I worked there temp for Christmas and they couldn’t keep me on due to hours.”