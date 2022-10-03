Kelly's charming Mansfield Woodhouse floristry business blooms with pride at floral tribute to the Queen

The arrangement, a crown on top of a purple pillow, was made for Mansfield Council and used at a special church service to remember her late majesty.

Kelly only launched Flowers By Touch of Charm in February this year, although she and her business Touch of Charm are well known across the Midlands for providing stylish decor services for weddings and other events.

Soon after the floristry side of things was launched, Kelly began to offer funeral flowers and managed to secure an exclusive contract with Co-op Funeralcare and currently supplies funeral flowers for five branches.

Kelly said: “I was super proud to be asked to provide the arrangement to commemorate the life of Her Majesty, particularly as Flowers by Touch of Charm is a new business.

“I had spotted a gap in the market and so decided to open up a florist to run alongside the decor business and we found a perfect space to open our shop, off Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, and began to trade.

“We strive for excellence in everything we do and like to think that we offer new styles and bespoke pieces that haven’t been seen anywhere before.”

Kelly Wilson-Parkes (left) at the floristry business that really is on the Mansfield map.

Kelly’s business now employes 10 people and its two senior florists both have more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

Kelly said: “We want to be known as the best florist in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

“We are almost fully booked for wedding flowers for 2023 and anticipate our wedding season in 2024 being bigger and busier than ever.

Kelly launched Touch of Charm in 2012 as a side-project and grew the business single-handedly before being able to take on another member of staff and drive the business forward in a full-time capacity.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, Kelly lost everything the business had built up and she received no financial support.