John Eastwood Hospice receives further £2k funding boost from Banner Jones

John Eastwood Hospice, a charity which supports its NHS partners in the organisation and delivery of specialist palliative care services, has received a much needed £2k contribution to its operating costs from Nottinghamshire-based law firm Banner Jones

The funds will help the Sutton-in-Ashfield charity with the recruitment, training and organisation of a team of volunteers to support and supplement the professional care staff in the Hospice and the community.

It will also help to provide ongoing provision of additional resources and higher-level services not provided by the NHS, and go towards the development and improvement of the existing facilities for use of patients.

Commenting on the contribution Nikki Spencer, Senior Wills & Probate Solicitor at Banner Jones in Mansfield, said: “As a firm, it’s very important to us to give back to the communities in which we operate, and John Eastwood Hospice plays such an important role in and around Nottinghamshire.

“Many of our clients and our own staff have benefited from the care that the charity provides and the wider support it gives to the NHS. We are therefore proud and privileged to have been able to make a £2k contribution to the ongoing operational costs of the trust.”

Opened in 1991, John Eastwood has become well-established and highly regarded in the community, providing palliative support care to both those within the hospice itself and further afield.

We are absolutely thrilled to receive such a generous donation and to know that the hospice is supported by local organisations’ as well as members of the public. Our hospice is fully funded by the generosity of donors and without this assistance, we could not continue to provide this vital support to terminally ill patients and their families.

We are working with the NHS in the planning and development of an extension to our existing facilities which will enable us to enhance the services that we provide to the community and so we are extremely lucky to have been chosen by Banner Jones to be the beneficiary of their amazing donation.

Banner Jones, which has an office on Union Street, Mansfield town centre, is a Legal 500-listed law firm, which provides legal advice to both individuals and businesses, and which operates across South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire.