Jobseekers out in force for 2024 Ashfield Careers Fair

More than 600 jobseekers, students and those looking for a new career’s path have descended on the 2024 Ashfield Careers Fair.

Ashfield District Council’s annual event, held at Kirkby Leisure Centre, saw more than 50 businesses come together to offer over 600 vacancies and apprenticeships across the District.

Jobseekers were also able to find out more about training opportunities available, seek advice on gaining new qualifications and running their own company. Businesses and organisations represented on the day, which was sponsored by ECS Engineering Services and Kinver Solutions, included Heroux-Devtek, E-On / E-On Next, West Notts College, Neoterik Engineering Services, Fabrikat (Nottingham) Ltd, Amazon, YMCA Robin Hood Group, and Everyone Active.

Cllr Matthew Relf, the Council’s Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “We are lucky to have such a wide variety of businesses offering fantastic opportunities right here on our doorstep in Ashfield. Ashfield District Council brought many of them together for our popular Career’s Fair. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the businesses about our event.

“This was also a perfect networking event and we are confident that it will lead to some job opportunities which is fantastic. We would like to thank everyone who exhibited and attended the fair this year and we look forward to doing it again in 2025.”

Ashfield District Council is committed to supporting employment and training in the District and will continue to champion Ashfield as the place to be for businesses and transformation.