Jobs joys in Mansfield as national giant Wren Kitchens gets green light for town

Plans have been approved for firm Wren Kitchens to open a new showroom in Mansfield - creating up to 25 jobs.

The kitchen giant submitted plans to Mansfield District Council to take over a retail unit at Portland Retail Park on Portland Street.

Portland Retail Park, in Mansfield.

And the application was given the green light this week, meaning Wren will now move into unit three, which is currently occupied by Dreams.

Dreams are now due to move into unit 11A, which was previously occupied by Maplin.

The planning application submitted to Mansfield District Council to accommodate mezzanine floors in unit three and Unit 11A on the retail park.

The proposals states that 11 full time jobs and 14 part time jobs will be created.

The planning statement said: "The retail park creates opportunities for retailers to invest in Mansfield which in turn generates jobs on the retail park without the disadvantage of jobs lost in the town centre.

"The ability to increase Mansfield’s overall attraction to shoppers and to strengthen its competitiveness..... is key to the town’s future vitality and viability, particularly having regard to the nature and scale of the retail offer of nearby towns and cities such as Nottingham and Derby

"Unit 11A on Portland Retail Park has not been let since March 2018, primarily because the pool of potential tenants is extremely small due to the size of the retail unit and restrictions imposed on the range of goods that can be sold from the retail park.

"Therefore, this application would bring Unit 11A back into use which in turn would translate into long term job opportunities in the town.

"Dreams will vacate its existing unit to accommodate Wren Kitchens but continue to trade from but a smaller unit on the retail park.

"The application proposal is ‘fixed’. Wren Kitchens are committed to taking the unit three and Dreams are committed to moving to Unit 11A.

"Therefore, those wishing to make a large purchase (in terms of a new or refurbished kitchen) have the choice of shopping locally (at an existing out of centre facility) or travelling out of the area to such facilities as Wren in the urban areas of the larger cities.

"Wren is growing in popularity and a location in Mansfield will attract custom that is currently being captured by facilities located outside of the local area."