We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024, a prestigious event celebrating the outstanding achievements of local businesses in the Ashfield and Mansfield districts. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your organisation's excellence and be recognised for your hard work and dedication.

The awards ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, November 28, at The John Fretwell Complex, promises to be a night of celebration and recognition, bringing together businesses of all sizes and sectors to honour their contributions to the local community.

Why Enter?

The awards provide a platform to elevate your organisation's profile, enhance its reputation, and celebrate its success. Whether you're a small startup or a large established company, entering the awards can significantly raise your visibility and acknowledge the great work you do.

Winners celebrate at the end of a previous Chad Business Excellence awards ceremony. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com)

With 13 diverse award categories, ranging from Business in the Community to Innovation and Sustainability, there is a category for every business to shine. Whether you're excelling in professional services, demonstrating outstanding innovation, or making a positive impact on your community, there's a category that aligns with your accomplishments.

An Ultimate Accolade

Among the 13 categories, one business will be crowned the coveted "2024 Business of the Year." This is the ultimate accolade and will be chosen by the judges from one of the category winners. Winning this award signifies excellence in all aspects of business and will certainly elevate your organisation's prestige within the local business community.

Key Dates

It's time to get your entries in for the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on Thursday 28th September at 6pm. Early submission provides an opportunity for your business to be featured during the nomination period.

How to Enter

To take the first step in celebrating your organisation's success and be in the running for these prestigious awards, visit the event website www.chadbusinessawards.co.uk/. Here, you can find further information and register to start your journey towards recognition.

For Further Inquiries

If there's anything you'd like to know that you cannot find on the event website, please don't hesitate to get in touch with our friendly events manager at [email protected]. We're here to support and guide you through the process.

Get Ready to Shine

The Chad Business Excellence Awards 2024 present an incredible opportunity to showcase your organisation's achievements, celebrate your hard work, and gain the recognition you truly deserve. We encourage all local businesses to seize this chance to be part of a truly uplifting celebration of success. View our award categories:

Ashfield Business in the Community – This award aims to recognise those local businesses, Charities, CIC's, Volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Ashfield that are doing great things to support people in their community.

This award aims to recognise those local businesses, Charities, CIC's, Volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Ashfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Mansfield Business in the Community, sponsored by Plastek UK – This award aims to recognise those local businesses, Charities, CIC's, Volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community.

– This award aims to recognise those local businesses, Charities, CIC's, Volunteer groups or community groups within the district of Mansfield that are doing great things to support people in their community. Startup Business of the Year – This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years.

– This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years. Innovation Award – This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.

– This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you. Large Business of the Year – To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 16+ staff who is excelling in their field.

– To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 16+ staff who is excelling in their field. Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University – To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-15 staff who is excelling in their field.

– To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-15 staff who is excelling in their field. Professional Services Award – This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size.

– This award will look at businesses that demonstrate excellence in the professional services sector. Open to organisations of any size. Sustainability Award, sponsored by Mansfield Building Society – This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

– This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business. Manufacturing Business of the Year, sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council – This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing.

– This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing. Team of the Year – This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance.

– This award recognises teams that have overcome obstacles or have shown an outstanding performance. Business Person of the Year – This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results.

– This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results. Employer of the Year – An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for!

– An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for! Lifetime Achievement – This special award will be given to an individual who has shown a lifetime of commitment to their field, sector, industry or business. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender.

– This special award will be given to an individual who has shown a lifetime of commitment to their field, sector, industry or business. If there is someone we should consider for this award, please provide a name and brief overview of their achievements for them to be a contender. 2024 Business of the Year, sponsored by both Mansfield and Ashfield District Councils – This award is the ultimate accolade for all our entrants and the winner will be chosen by the judges from one of the category winners.

For further information and to register and start your journey. Simply visit the event websitewww.chadbusinessawards.co.uk/