It's eyes on the pies as Newthorpe butcher picks up National Craft Butchery Award

Nottinghamshire butcher Barlow’s has scooped a prestigious national award for its Steak Pie at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, the Newthorpe butcher, won the ‘Hot Eating Pie’ category for its Steak Pie,in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including Traditional Pork Sausage, Best Burger, Home-Cured Bacon, BBQ Product and Black Pudding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award. The coveted Diamond Award was presented to Barlow’s by Prof John Gilliland OBE DSc, a renowned authority on sustainable agriculture and food security.

Barlow’s Butchers has scooped a national award for their Steak Pie at this year’s Smithfield Awards.

The Newthorpe butcher also made the final shortlist in the Al Fresco Dining category with its Huntsman Pie and the Best Butchers Steak category with its Dry Aged Sirloin – both of which received Gold award status – the highest possible rating from the Guild.

Barlow’s Charlie Barlow, who created the award-winning Steak Pie, was also shortlisted for this year’s Q Guild Young Butcher of the Year Award - a category open to all aged under 24 and designed to recognise and reward the UK’s up and coming talent who represent the very future of the industry. A fourth generation member of the family business, Charlie was commended for his unwavering commitment to enhancing their already successful business. He has successfully launched a hot food takeaway service and played a key role in redeveloping their ready meal range.

Scott Barlow from Barlows said: “In the past we’ve sent a range of pies for the awards but this year we decided to keep it nice and simple and send our Steak Pie. It’s our Grandma’s recipe, with all butter pastry, we sell thousands every week and we’re absolutely delighted it’s won the Hot Eating Pie category!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever, making Barlow’s achievement even more impressive. Being crowned best in class in our Pie category, along with securing additional Gold awards, is a fantastic accomplishment. We were delighted to present them with this award, which not only recognises the exceptional quality of their products but also contributes to raising industry standards and driving innovation in the craft butchery sector.

“We would also like to extend our congratulations to Charlie Barlow for his nomination for our Young Butcher of the Year award, which highlights the skill, passion, and fresh thinking of young butchers, reinforcing confidence that the future of our craft is in capable hands.

Barlow’s was established in 1948 in the village of Newthorpe in Nottinghamshire. Throughout more than sixty years and four generations, their business has succeeded through bringing high-quality meat and other produce to the people of Nottingham and its surrounding areas directly from quality, local suppliers. https://www.barlowsonline.co.uk.