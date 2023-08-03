News you can trust since 1952
Intergenerational connections flourish as Nottinghamshire dementia home welcomes local school

A specialist dementia nursing home in Nottinghamshire welcomed over 40 children from a local primary school to engage with its family members – helping to foster new friendships and promote community connection.
By Amy FlynnContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

Wren Hall, based in Selston, Nottinghamshire, welcomed students from Underwood C of E Primary School who sang, read and played games with the care community – enhancing the wellbeing of all involved.

The care home sits adjacent to Little Wrens Nursery, and intergenerational relationships are a big part of its ethos. Whilst family members regularly interact with the children aged 0-5, through daily activities and shared meal times, interacting with other age groups is also beneficial for the elderly, and those living with dementia.

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “We’re grateful for the students showing such patience and compassion with our family members. We’re lucky to be adjoined with Little Wrens but it's important not to neglect other generations and what they can bring to the table too. Our family members thrive on these varied intergenerational interactions and being able to communicate with new people.”

Students from Underwood CofE with a Wren Hall family memberStudents from Underwood CofE with a Wren Hall family member
Implementing intergenerational programmes into social care settings can motivate residents to engage in various activities that they might not otherwise participate in. Such activities not only foster a stronger sense of identity but also contribute to increased self-esteem and enhanced overall mental wellbeing.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit https://wrenhall.com/.

