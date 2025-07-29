Integrated Doorsets partners with Senior Salmon to boost local employment in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire

Teah Mason, Pawel Zytnicki, Claire Ansty, Kelly Sanderson at Integrated Doorsets Manufacturing Facility.

Integrated Doorsets, a Mansfield-based manufacturer of performance doorsets, is pleased to announce a new partnership with local recruitment agency, Senior Salmon. This collaboration is designed to support the company’s rapid growth and strengthen employment opportunities across Mansfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

With demand for its products and services at an all-time high, Integrated Doorsets is expanding its operations and is on track to open its third manufacturing facility, also located in Mansfield, in September 2025. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s growth journey and highlights its commitment to investing in the local economy.

To meet increasing workforce requirements, Integrated Doorsets has teamed up with Senior Salmon, a specialist in industrial recruitment with strong ties to the Nottinghamshire region. The agency’s expertise in sourcing skilled candidates is helping the company build out its manufacturing teams efficiently and effectively.

“Our growth is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us, and we’re proud to be creating new opportunities as a result,” said a Pawel Zytnicki, Production Manager for Integrated Doorsets. “Partnering with Senior Salmon allows us to tap into local talent and ensure that our expansion offers benefits to the communities around us.”

New team members work being reviewed for quality and compliance at the assembly benches.

The partnership underscores Integrated Doorsets’ commitment to supporting the Mansfield and Nottinghamshire job markets. By working with a locally based recruitment agency, the company is ensuring that job creation remains rooted in the region, offering accessible, long-term roles to local residents.

Senior Salmon’s Senior Consultant, Claire Ansty, commented, “We’re excited to be working with Integrated Doorsets at such a pivotal time. It’s fantastic to see a local business growing at this pace and investing in the people and potential of our community.”

As the company prepares to open its third Mansfield-based factory, Integrated Doorsets is poised to become one of the area’s most significant employers, bringing new energy and opportunity to the local manufacturing sector.

For more information about Integrated Doorsets, visit www.integrateddoorsets.com To explore job opportunities, visit www.seniorsalmon.com