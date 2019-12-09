Idlewells market is up for a national award

Sutton-in-Ashfield’s Idlewells Market has been nominated in the Britain’s Best Small Indoor Market category at the Great British Market Awards 2020.

Idlewells is now thriving following its refurbishment back in 2017 and

iis now firing on all cylinders in the run up to Christmas.

The market boasts a variety of stalls including foodies, crafts, cafés and gifts all in a friendly and welcoming environment.

The open seating area at the heart of the market hall is also the ideal location to meet friends and grab a coffee or a bite to eat.

The competition is the biggest in the markets industry and is being run by The National Association of British Markets (NABMA).

NABMA is the leading markets organisation in the country. It promotes markets on the national stage and also provides a wide portfolio of services for its members.

One recent reviewer said: “Hadn’t been to the indoor market since it had been done up and I have to say I’ll certainly be going again.

“Good choice of stalls and shops and the staff are really friendly.

“I had a coffee in there and it was so nice, light and airy and pleasant to sit and relax and chat.”

Another reviewer commented: “Looks good, better than before.

“I know most of the traders myself and they are all lovely people.

“Alan Family Butchers are excellent friendly and nothing is too much trouble.

“Munchies and More is fantastic and so are the fruit and vegetables.

“It’s very good for disabled as well, plenty of space.

“I come three times a week every week, thank you.”

Theresa Hodgkinson, Ashfield Council’s director of place and communities said: “This award nomination is brilliant for the market and it is testament to the hard work of the traders and markets team behind the scenes.

“Idlewells has come a long way and its fantastic to see how well received it’s been since the refurbishment.

“Sutton is host to around 150 independent businesses and with more than 20 of those packed into the vibrant indoor market, it’s a great time to pay a visit.”