I Need Broadband empowers Newstead Village with High-Speed Full Fibre Internet

I Need Broadband is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its full fibre internet service in the historic mining village of Newstead, Newstead Park and Woodlands

I Need Broadband is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its full fibre internet service in the historic mining village of Newstead. This momentous achievement brings high-speed connectivity to a community that had been left behind by large providers for decades, offering a lifeline to over 500 homes with speeds of up to 1000Mbps.

Traditionally, Newstead residents had to contend with less than 3 Mbps on copper-based broadband. Recognising the need for change, I Need Broadband embarked on a mission to bridge the digital divide in this charming village.

Newstead Park and Woodlands, the ancestral home of Lord Byron, remained underserved by broadband providers, leaving over 125 homes, some valued at several million pounds, in a broadband gap with no access to Gigabit vouchers. I Need Broadband took matters into their own hands, commencing a self-funded build project in late September.

Christmas 2023 will see I Need Broadband proudly complete Phase 1 of the Woodlands project, ushering in a superfast New Year for its residents. Phase 2 is scheduled for completion by March, addressing the most challenging areas of the woodland homes. Concurrently, I Need Broadband is expanding its full fibre network to approximately 1800 homes and businesses, including new build developments slated to commence in the new year.

This ambitious undertaking by I Need Broadband underscores their commitment to providing equitable, high-speed internet access to communities often overlooked by larger providers. Their dedication to improving the digital infrastructure in Newstead Village is a testament to their vision for a connected future.