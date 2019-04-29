Huthwaite tattoo studio first to get ‘excellent’ hygiene rating in Ashfield

A Huthwaite tattoo and piercing studio has become the first Ashfield business to achieve a five-star hygiene rating.

Eternity Tattoo and Piercing Studio ltd on Sutton Road, Huthwaite accepted the award for their high standard of hygiene within their practice by Nottinghamshire’s Hygiene Accreditation Scheme.

Carl Barsby, Sarah Barsby, Jayne Taylor (ADC Environmental Health'Officer), Michelle Wesson, Amanda Shepherd

The scheme introduced across the county last year, aims to improve and maintain hygiene standards within the tattoo and piercing industry to minimise the risk of infection and infectious disease arising from treatments.

The business hosts multiple services from beauty treatments and nail treatments by Michelle Wesson, hair extensions by Amanda Shepherd and sun bed tanning services, all under one roof.

Sarah Barsby, business owner of Eternity ltd, and her husband Carl Barsby, studio manager, have said they are very happy to receive the top rating.

They said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to achieve this accolade and we’re really proud to be the first in Ashfield to do so. The industry is forever changing and hopefully it will prompt other studios to do the same.

“There can often be grey areas within the industry so although this scheme is currently only voluntary, we hope it will one day become mandatory just like food premises. That way the general public will experience high quality services every time.

“We believe that Eternity Ltd is a studio with a difference taking the industry from back street to new age top high quality standards of multiple services and urge other studios to follow suit when it comes to this scheme.”

Nottinghamshire’s Hygiene Accreditation Scheme was designed by Environmental Health Practitioners from eight Local Authorities from within Nottinghamshire, following consultation with tattoo and cosmetic piercing practitioners in the local area.

Carol Cooper-Smith, service director for place and communities said: “It’s fantastic that a business in Ashfield has reached the highest standard of hygiene. I’m sure there are more businesses out there who are capable of achieving a five-star rating.

“I would like to congratulate Sarah and Carl for the continued hard work they put into making their establishment as safe and clean as possible.”