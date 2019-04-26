Huthwaite scout leader Julie wins Community Star Award

A much-loved scout leader has been chosen for a community award recognising her commitment and dedication to improving the lives of others.

Huthwaite scout Group leader Julie Copestake has been voted winner of the annual Mansfield Building Society Community Star Awards.

The awards were presented at the annual general meeting of the Society at Mansfield Library on Thursday.

Deputy chief executive Paul Wheeler said: “This person has dedicated 15 years to scouting, being involved in first running Huthwaite Scout Group voluntarily. she has led all three packs during this time, both cubs and scouts and is currently the Beaver Leader.

“She is well regarded by parents and loved by the youngsters, forever generous with her time and her commitment to scouting, she also sits on the executive committee and is involved in the district group.

“Along with her husband, she has been a consistent friendly face making the scout group the success it is today.

“Currently around 70 youngsters from the local area are fortunate to benefit from this person’s commitment patience, sense of humour and generosity .

“She has an enviable ability to be in tune with young people and a genuine regard for others. She is fun inspiring and has had a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of young people lucky enough to have been part of the group over the years.”

Accepting the award, Julie said: “I feel very privileged over the years to receives this. We do it for the young people and because I enjoy it.”

the award was presented by the 2018 winner Sarah Spalding of Mansfield Soup Kitchen who was honoured for her commitment and dedication to people sleeping rough.

The community star contribution to the community award was given to Brenda Stockdale a fundraiser and community events organiser for the Oaklands residential home for the past 35 years.

Brenda runs the charity shop, collecting and making items for sale and last year raised more than £10,000.