Hundreds explore career opportunities at 'Step into the NHS' showcase
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Step into the NHS’ event, organised by Sherwood Forest Hospitals in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University (NTU), showcased a host of clinical and non-clinical roles available in the Trust’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community, and Newark Hospital sites.
Visitors to the event, which took place at West Notts College on Thursday 7 March 2024, had the opportunity to find out about a range of NHS departments including nursing, maternity, neonatal intensive care, and therapy services.
For those considering a career in nursing, NTU conducted tours of their Mansfield Nursing Facilities which are based on the college’s Derby Road Campus.
Attendee Mia Harpham said: “I would love to be a Nursing Associate at Sherwood Forest Hospitals. I come from a family of NHS workers, and listening to them talk about how great it is inspires me to pursue a career in the NHS. I feel like I would be giving back to my community.”
On-the-spot interviews were held for qualified nurses looking to join the NHS's Bank (temporary staffing system). Interviewee Kay Hickinbotham said: “I am really happy with how my interview went, it’s also been great talking to each department at the event stalls, I wasn’t aware there was such a range of departments I could work within as a nurse on the bank”.
Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals who oversees the Trust’s recruitment efforts, said: “These events are always a huge success. It’s great to hear a range of conversations happening from those just starting their education to people looking for full-time employment.
“There was a fantastic level of interest from people wanting to join Sherwood Forest Hospitals. If you missed this event, we will be hosting several ‘Step into the NHS’ careers fairs over the year and we welcome you to join us.”
Principal and Chief Executive of West Nottinghamshire College, Andrew Cropley, said: “It was great to experience the energy and positivity at this event. The momentum of our partnerships with both the hospital and Nottingham Trent University continues to grow and will deliver ever more opportunities for local people.”
Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield Hub, said: “The Step into the NHS event was as popular as ever, and we were delighted to meet so many people interested in a career in the NHS. We had the chance to talk to a lot of people who were just exploring options, as well as the chance to tour our facilities. If anyone missed the chance to attend or has any follow-up questions from the event, there’s no need to worry. Please do get in touch with us and we can help, whether it’s around applications, funding, or the courses themselves.”
To view our current vacancies, please visit: Work For Us - Sherwood Forest Hospitals (sfh-tr.nhs.uk)