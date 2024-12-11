Huge Notts solar development set to become 'biodiversity haven'

A major solar development is set to become a biodiversity “haven” after a series of new eco-partnerships were agreed.

Developer Elements Green plans to build a solar park near Newark, capable of generating enough clean energy to power every home in Nottinghamshire.

Having received the backing in principle of several key nature charities and trusts, the Great North Road Solar Park project will be renamed ‘Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park’, with a new logo to reflect this positive change.

Communities who were consulted on the original proposals in early 2024 expressed a strong desire to protect and enhance their natural environment. Acting upon this feedback, developer Elements Green has formed partnerships with the RSPB, Sherwood Forest Trust, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, and The Trent Rivers Trust, to ensure that nature benefits from their ambitious project.

“These partnerships validate our belief that this exciting development doesn’t just mean greener energy and cheaper bills, but will also improve the local environment,” said Mark Noone, UK Project Director.

“Our commitment will see 850 acres of land dedicated solely to positive ecological management, which is an area more than twice the size of Sherwood Forest Center Parcs.

“It will consist of wetlands, grassland, and other environmentally focused land management projects. Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will ensure these bring the greatest benefits to wildlife, whilst Trent Rivers Trust will be central to work on wetlands.

“With the help of Sherwood Forest Trust, we will be planting 50,000 new trees to help combat pre-existing flooding in the area and to benefit biodiversity. The RSPB will be instrumental in the design of this new woodland and grassland habitats.

“Additionally, 25km of hedgerow will be planted, for context this is longer than The Brian Clough Way.

“In an area which suffers limited access to the countryside, the public will be able to enjoy these naturally enhanced areas via the creation of 20km of new permissive footpaths.”

“The new project name, the planned measures, and the partnership commitments, crystallise our unwavering commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, Newark and Sherwood.”

Charlotte Martin-Taylor, Head of Business Conservation Advice at the RSPB, said the business conservation parentship was a chance to unite and “address the urgent biodiversity and climate crises”.

“Together, we will be working on Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park, a project that aims to combine renewable energy with habitat restoration at a landscape scale and deliver conservation opportunities for priority species,” she added.

“This collaboration highlights the vital role businesses can play as allies for nature, creating a future where both wildlife and clean energy thrive.”

Besides environmental benefits, Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park could create approximately 460 new jobs whilst injecting hundreds of millions of pounds into the regional economy.

Additionally, £1m-a-year in grants has been ringfenced for local schemes via the NG+ community benefit fund.

Currently Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park is in the pre-application stage. If approved, it could play a significant role in improving the UK’s energy security whilst lowering household bills.

If approved, construction could commence in 2027 with the park becoming operational two years later.