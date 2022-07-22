Huge donation for Mansfield theatre company for people with learning disabilities

Mansfield Building Society charitable trust, which aims to support the work of community groups across the area, has donated to £10,000 to Unanima Theatre, which will allow it tour a production later this year.

The Mansfield-based community theatre company works with people with autism and learning disabilities.

It aims to create ‘unique, witty and provocative performances, based on their lives, experiences, questions and frustrations’.

Starting out as a small community initiative in 2008, Unanima united schoolchildren and adults with intellectual disabilities to collaborate on a theatre project reflecting themes relevant to both groups.

Tracy Radford, Unanima creative producer, said: “Unanima addresses the underrepresentation and lack of arts ambition and opportunity for learning disabled and autistic people, campaigning for a greater emphasis to be placed on diversity.

“This fantastic donation is crucial match funding for the theatre’s Arts Council England bids and will allow us to take our latest production on tour, expanding our reach even further.”

Mike Taylor, society head of marketing, products and savings, said: “The trust aims to boost the already magnificent work that charities within our heartland area are doing for the benefit of local people.

“Unanima’s application stood out to the trustees because they have put in hard yards over the years and dug deep to put on weekly theatre skills workshops, masterclass artist sessions and touring performances.