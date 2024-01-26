Hucknall and Bulwell funeral firm extends ‘Dealing with Death’ training to care homes across the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Company director Jackie Lymn Rose, has been visiting care homes across the region for around six years to help staff feel more confident in supporting families and close ones during loss.

The sessions aim to break down the stigma around death and provide staff with knowledge on the appropriate steps they need to take after a resident passes away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of each year, AW Lymn, which has branches in Hucknall and Bulwell, contacts care homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to inform them of its Christmas and new year opening hours.

Jackie Lymn Rose is visiting 27 care homes across January and February. Photo: AW Lymn

Jackie decided to extend the funeral directors’ offering around six years ago by also asking if any of the homes would be interested in receiving training on caring for the dying and the bereaved.

The training has since gained traction and now Jackie is holding sessions at 27 care homes over January and February.

Jackie said: “AW Lymn is proud to support other local services and ensure that those who pass away in care homes are treated with dignity and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many, death can be a difficult topic to discuss especially when a relative or close friend is in care.

“The training sessions aim to open up discussions with the staff and give them the tools and knowledge necessary to support the bereaved.”

The training can also be used to help care home staff answer residents’ questions about what will happen to them when they pass away.

Each session lasts around one hour and covers a range of topics including the legalities surrounding a death, through to emotional support and guidance, advice on funeral planning and attitudes to death in different cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie added that feedback from the sessions has been positive and that staff who attended noted that they felt in a better position to support residents and their families and friends surrounding death.