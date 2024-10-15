Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Devonshire Court is Phase 2 of this speculative development on Vernon Street, Shirebook which consists of 8 industrial units totalling 14,426ft² with Howdens having now completed on 6,350ft² across 3 units.

The estate is now completed and the remaining units are available immediately. The units, which have E, B2 and B8 Use Class have been built to a high specification and benefit from the following:

· Eaves height of 6 metres

· Solid concrete load bearing floors

Devonshire Court

· Electric roller shutter doors

· 3 Phase power

· Steel portal frame construction

The units are located 10 miles to the M1 Motorway, 12 miles from Chesterfield, 27 miles to Nottingham, 25 miles to Sheffield and 30 miles to Derby.

Alongside the three units let to Howdens we have let a further unit to a classic car operator leaving only 4 units remaining with 50% occupancy already achieved.

Howdens are the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier and were established in 1995 to provide trade customers with kitchens, joinery and hardware products. Starting with just 14 depots Howdens have more than 800 locations now supporting the trade. Howdens are a British manufacturer and a fantastic anchor tenant for this scheme.

We have the following units remaining at Devonshire Court:

· Unit 4 – 150m² (1,615ft²) - £17,500 per annum

· Unit 5 – 150m² (1,615ft²) - £17,500 per annum

· Unit 7 – 150m² (1,615ft²) - £17,500 per annum

· Unit 8 – 150m² (1,615ft²) - £17,500 per annum

Anthony Barrowcliffe and Jamie Gilbertson of FHP commented:

“Phase 2 of this speculative development by the Broughton Brothers has been delivered to a high specification in a market starved of stock.

We are delighted with this deal to the household name of Howdens alongside a letting to an independent classic car business with 50% occupation of this scheme.

We are excited to promote the remaining units on this scheme and hope to have this at full occupancy soon.”