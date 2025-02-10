Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dress for virtual interviews the same way you would for in-person ones to make a strong impression

Your attire influences how you’re perceived, affecting confidence and behaviour during the interview

Business casual is the standard dress code for most office-based virtual roles

Avoid overly casual or distracting clothing, like t-shirts, jeans, and loud patterns

Treat virtual interviews seriously by dressing professionally to demonstrate commitment and focus

When interviewing for a job, making a good impression is key, and your dress code plays an important role in that.

Finding the right outfit can be an agonising process, as you ponder where the line between too casual and too formal falls.

But the same can be said for online or ‘virtual’ job interviews, which are being held more and more frequently, especially since the pandemic brought major shifts in workplace culture.

For corporate roles, formal attire is expected, while more casual positions may call for a relaxed dress code. But do the same rules apply when dealing with Zoom calls and Teams meetings?

“It can be tempting to only look presentable from the waist up during a virtual interview,” says Julia Yurchak, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search.

“But we advise our candidates to ditch the pyjama bottoms and dress to impress from head to toe. There are subtle but important reasons for doing this”.

Below, Julia discusses what candidates should wear and why it's important to dress for a virtual job interview the same way you would for an in-person one.

What to wear for your virtual interview, and why

Julia recommends that you take care what you wear for virtual job interviews. “Since only your upper half will likely be visible during a virtual job interview, it’s tempting to wear whatever you like on your lower half,” comments Julia.

“But the way we dress has a subtle effect on the way we behave, and therefore on how others see us. That on-camera behaviour is absolutely crucial during an online job interview.”

For a virtual interview, you should dress exactly as you would for an in-person interview. Your clothes message your character and attitude subliminally, and that makes them incredibly important.

Neutral colours, for example, tell your interviewer subconsciously that you aren’t strongly opinionated, and that you can fit in. This suggests you may be a team player who can thrive in a professional hierarchy.

Why what you wear matters

First impressions are vital in job interviews. Most communication is done without words, too. While body and facial language are a large part of that subliminal communication, appearance is, too.

You need to let your prospective employer know that you’re taking this interview seriously, that you’re the kind of person they’re looking for, and that you are ‘on their team’ in a broad sense.

All this is why your appearance during virtual interviews is so important. Your attire can help you to make a positive first impression.

As soon as you’ve done that, you can then build on it with the details of your experience and competencies. With that in mind, Julia suggests:

Go Pro: Dressing professionally, and in-the-mode of the role you’re hoping to land, shows that you take the interview seriously and are prepared.

Confidence: Wearing on-point attire from head to toe that ‘fits the job brief’ can help you feel calmer and more confident during the interview.

Dress business casual: ‘Business casual’ attire is expected for most office-based virtual job interviews. Examples of business casual attire include:

Knee length skirts

Long pants/trousers

Blouses

Button-down shirts

Polo shirts

Blazers

Buttoned vests

Sports coats

Khakis

Formal Ties

Formal sweaters

What to avoid

Unless the job is very casual and creative, or not office based, try to avoid t-shirts, jeans, sweatpants, or anything that is too revealing. Steer clear of overly bright colours or busy patterns, too; they can be distracting to the interviewer on camera.

Excessive accessories are also a no-no. They can seem showy or bling. Make sure that your hair is neat, and your clothing is pressed – all the way down to your shoes!

What to avoid is assuming a typical office based role – your individual style could be just what your prospective employer is looking for. The trick is to make your attire suit the job description – just make sure that suit includes trousers.

“The kind of job you’re interviewing for is integral to the impression you want to give. If the job requires a degree of creativity, add a dash of colour or design that showcases your creative flare without making you seem too loud.

“Try not to wear busy patterns or bright colours that might clash with your background or be distracting for your interviewer, however. The focus should be on you, not what you have on.

“If the job is a fairly formal white collar or general office-based role, wear a formal shirt with dark dress pants. You should wear a tie for formal or managerial positions.

“I recommend dressing as you would dress for a face-to-face interview because the first person you’ve got to convince that you’re the right person for the job is you. Your clothes and overall appearance can help you do that.

“Once you’re sure you’re 100% committed to the interview and the role you are going for, convincing your interviewer that you’re what they are looking for becomes easier. Dress for the three Cs: concentration, confidence, and commitment are all vital.

“So treat virtual interviews like real ones – and leave the pyjama bottoms and slippers for later.”

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.