Housebuilder provides almost £10,000 in sponsorship and donations for local cancer charity

Local housebuilder Harron Homes has raised almost £10,000 for Lauren’s Legacy, a charity dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment. The funds come from Harron’s sponsorship of the Old Goats Grumble festival, which the housebuilder has supported for five consecutive years, and from Harron’s corporate golf day held at Rufford Park Golf and Country Club, in Rufford.

The Old Goats Grumble Festival is an annual beer and music festival set up to raise funds for the registered charity, Lauren’s Legacy. Harron Homes’ sponsorship helped the festival finance its main marquee, its food service, its stages, its first aid teams, and the tribute act Johnny2bad, the world’s foremost UB40 tribute band, endorsed by the original band’s lead singer Ali Campbell himself. This year, the festival generated a total of £52,197 in donations, all of which will go towards Lauren’s Legacy.

The charity’s namesake, Lauren Elliott, was the inspiration behind the Old Goats Grumble festival. A devoted attendee for many years, Lauren tragically passed away due to cancer in June 2019, but her spirit continues to inspire the annual event, which serves as a heart-warming tribute to her legacy of spreading joy and helping those in need. Lauren herself was dedicated to fundraising for those who were suffering, managing to raise over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The support of the festival was boosted by Harron Home’s corporate golf day, where Harron employees and subcontractors attended Rufford Park Golf and Country Club in Rufford to enjoy a round of golf and contribute their entry fee to the charity. The players raised £4,751, which was presented to The League of Zeal Motorcycle Club, who manage the Lauren’s Legacy Charity and organise The Old Goats Grumble Festivals.

These donations will help fund Lauren’s mission to fulfil the wishes of those teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment, whether in the form of a memorable family holiday, coveted concert tickets, seats at a major sporting event, or a luxury stay in the charity’s holiday home at Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park in The Peak District.

This marks the fifth year in a row that Harron Homes has sponsored The Old Goats Grumble Festival, which last year raised £40,000 in total for Lauren’s Legacy.

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re delighted to be supporting such a tremendous charity. It has brought joy to the hearts of so many young people who are going through what can often be a difficult course of treatments. Being able to make these people’s wishes come true is an amazing thing to be a part of.

“Supporting our local community is a key part of our ethos as a housebuilder. We’re committed to investing in regeneration projects close to our developments, and we are dedicated to supporting community charity projects such as this one."

For more information on the Old Goats Grumble festival and to purchase tickets, please visit: oldgoatsgrumble.com/.