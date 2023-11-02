Homebuilder raises over £42,000 for Nottinghamshire mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funds raised have been collected over the past year as a result of the organisation being selected as the developer’s Charity of the Year in summer 2022.

The charity, which provides a variety of support services to people who are struggling with their mental health, have been able to use the funding to expand the team and progress new projects.

‘Building a Better Mental Health’ is a new project the charity has worked on which focuses on providing support within the construction industry, and another new project, ‘Tackling Mental Health’, is targeted towards helping grass roots football teams.

Ian Hastings, Co-Founder of Muted, said: “The support we have received from all at Barratt and David Wilson Homes over the last year has literally been unbelievable.

“We have worked with and been supported by many companies over the last 10 years, but nothing comes even close to the support and relationship we have thoroughly enjoyed and benefitted from with Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“The legacy will last for years into the future and enable us to help so, so many people. We will remain eternally and massively grateful to them.”

In September last year, Barratt and David Wilson Homes hosted a charity golf tournament with over 90 attendees from the construction industry which raised over £13,500 for Muted.

In January this year, the developer also organised a five-a-side football tournament which saw 40 teams go head to head at Beeston Powerleague Stadium to raise over £8,000 for the charity.

In addition to these large scale events, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has held a number of other fundraising activities to help raise money for Muted.

These include sourcing products from Newark-based business Soapology and selling the items to staff members with all proceeds going to Muted, as well as hosting an employee bingo on the first Tuesday of every month in its Nottingham-based head office.

Having previously set themselves the goal of raising £25,000, employees at Barratt and David Wilson Homes smashed their target and were able to continually help fund Muted throughout the year.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to have worked with Muted over the past year, and we are extremely pleased with the amount we have raised to help support such a deserving charity.

“I would like to thank all the employees at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands for their help in surpassing our fundraising goal, as well as anyone else who participated in some of our larger charity events.

“Muted is such a fantastic charity, and we hope that our support over the past year enables them to continue providing valuable services to members of the Nottinghamshire community.”

For further information about Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Charity of the Year, visit the website at Muted.