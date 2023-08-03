News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Historic Woodborough Hall announces the completion of the second phase of refurbishment programme

Woodborough Hall is delighted to confirm the completion of the second phase of their refurbishment programme with the opening of five tastefully decorated bedrooms.The venue reopened under new ownership at the end of 2022 following five months of sympathetic refurbishment.
By jenny dickieContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

The Hall functions as a hospitality venue consisting of five restaurant and coffee areas, which are perfect for hosting weddings and a variety of events. There is a full service dining menu including lunch, afternoon tea, coffee with cake and evening dining.

Under the direction of head chef, Tom Paxton, the recently launched evening dining menu has already received a number of very positive independent reviews. Using locally sourced ingredients, Tom draws inspiration from traditional British food whilst adding his own imaginative twist to produce beautifully presented, flavoursome dishes – which is carried on to the menus for all weddings, parties and events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you chose to be served in the beautiful orangery overlooking the gardens, the contemporary lounge bar, or the historical restaurant, it’s an experience to savour.

Woodborough Hall.Woodborough Hall.
Woodborough Hall.
Most Popular

Woodborough Hall: Telephone: 01158222161

https://woodborough-hall.co.uk

Email: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/WoodboroughHall

https://www.instagram.com/woodborough_hall/?hl=en

Related topics:Email