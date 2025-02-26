High street regeneration takes shape with new learning hub in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Renowned multi-discipline contractor Miller Knight has transformed a vacant space at 9-11 Low Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, delivering a future-proofed learning environment as part of a wider regeneration initiative across the East Midlands.

With a reputation for delivering complex and sensitive regeneration projects, Miller Knight has spent over two decades revitalising spaces for the public and private sectors. In partnership with Ashfield District Council and the Academy Transformation Trust, the contractor was appointed to recast and reconfigure a long-standing empty retail space in Sutton-in-Ashfield into a dynamic educational hub.

Aiming to reinvigorate the high street and reintroduce a much-needed vibrancy, this latest transformation project reveals an engaging educational hub for the students at the academy, while providing a useable, modern space serving the wider community, breathing new life into the town centre while supporting local initiatives and businesses.

Dianne Holmes, head of curriculum strategy and partnerships at the academy, said: “Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College is delighted to be moving into this new facility with the aim of supporting lifelong learning and community activities to benefit the people of Sutton-in-Ashfield. We hope that our approach to using a centrally located facility will encourage people to visit their town centre, supporting local businesses and positively impacting the regeneration of the town centre.

The Miller Knight team, the Academy Transformation Trust and the executive director for place at Ashfield District Council, John Bennett

“We are grateful for all the work that has taken place to make this project happen and would like to express particular thanks and recognition to Ashfield District Council, Kinver Solutions, Gleeds, and Miller Knight.”

The project marks the third in a series of collaborations between Miller Knight and Ashfield District Council, forming part of the £6.3 million Future High Streets Fund initiative aimed at regenerating the town centre, creating new opportunities, and encouraging community engagement.

Executive director for place at Ashfield District Council, John Bennett, said: “This project is another important step in our programme to revitalise Sutton town centre. Ashfield District Council is purchasing disused commercial properties in the town centre, renovating them and bringing them back into active use.

“We are pleased to have worked with Miller Knight, who have carried out the works to a high standard and delighted to have ATTFE as tenants for 9-11 Low Street, bringing their valued services to even more local residents.”

To mark the project’s completion, the Academy Transformation Trust hosted a launch event, welcoming local stakeholders and community members for an exclusive first look at the new facility. During the event, the Miller Knight team was honoured with a Special Recognition Award in acknowledgment of their dedication and expertise in delivering a project that will have a lasting impact on the community.

Reflecting on the achievement, the site construction manager Dave Swift at Miller Knight added: “We’re incredibly proud to have played a part in bringing this project to life. From the commencement of the works, we understood the importance of creating a modernised space that would serve as a foundation for growth. Seeing the completed project and the response from the client and the community is incredibly rewarding and reinforces the trust Ashfield District Council have in us to deliver their vision.”