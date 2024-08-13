HGV Driving Experience Success for Kirkby in Ashfield Rotary Club Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huthwaite-based Taylor’s Transport with Kirkby in Ashfield Rotary Club hit the road again for another successful Annual Drive a HGV Truck Experience at Donington Park last weekend (10-11 August) writes Paul Horton.

The event was a support attraction to the Leicestershire circuits, Convoy in the Park, British Truck Racing Championship, International Truck Prix and other races as well.

Glorious sunshine was an added feature to the yearly event is a celebration of anything to do with trucks and trucking at the Leicestershire race circuit.

Around 150 people had the chance to drive one of Taylor’s Scania fleet of trucks, it was greeted a success by the Rotary Club and through donations to drive a truck made around £1,700 with proceeds going to the Rotary Club’s good causes.

Members of the public experienced driving a truck with instructors Mark Willets and Stuart Bough

Taylor’s Transport Driver Training School instructors were on hand, they provided their expert driver training for the public to experience and enjoy like driving on the open road in two of their state-of-the-art articulated lorries and trailers, on a set out course within the race circuit grounds with open views of the countryside.

The driving instructors sat alongside the public novice drivers and gave instruction on how to tackle driving the lorries and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who took part giving a set donation to charity for the experience.

It was a great opportunity for anyone wanting to get the rare chance to drive one of Taylor’s Transport’s trucks, that you usually see thundering along the roads and motorways both in the UK and in Europe.

Also, an insight into working in logistics, becoming a driver for the Company and driving one of these beasts of the road.

Sutton's Gill Ashley experienced driving a truck said it was "fantastic".

Alan Taylor, Managing Director for Taylor’s Transport said “It’s always a pleasure and continued commitment to work alongside the Rotary Club on this annual event and with any community-based organisation or initiative.

"Convoy in the Park supports various activities including truck racing, perhaps the biggest trucking event in the UK and always look forward to providing this for all to enjoy.”

Neil Lancashire, Fundraiser for Kirkby in Ashfield Rotary Club said “Once again we would like to thank Alan Taylor and Taylor’s Transport Group for donating the trucks and time given by his friendly instructors. We thoroughly enjoyed this annual event”.

Mark Willetts, Taylor’s Driver Training Instructor said “It was great to see so many people come along to see us and take part in driving a truck for a good cause. A big thank you to you all and hope you enjoyed it as much as we did”.

"Life on the open road" Picture perfect road conditions course at Donington Park

The event hosted by the Kirkby in Ashfield Rotary Club also gained them an accolade award for being the best club in the district for all their hard and well worthy work they do each year.

Anyone with an interest in taking their HGV and working in logistics can find out more by contacting Taylor’s Transport Group Customer Services on 01623 759595 or visiting their website at www.taylorstransport.com