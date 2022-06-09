Hey you, have you heard about the successful Mansfield pop-up shop that's expanding?

Hey You opened in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in August last year as a pop-up shop.

Selling a range of homewares, wall art, ornaments and gifts, the shop was only supposed to last three months, but it proved so popular it remained at the premises.

Now, the shop is moving to larger premises inside the Mansfield town centre mall, where the Brighthouse outlet used to be, changing its name to Hey Baby, Hey You, and also selling nursery items such as furniture, decor, blankets, and soft toys.

The Hey You store in the Four Seasons centre has proved to be a hit with shoppers.

Mo Collier, shop operations manager, said: “We really are offering something different in Mansfield, and something different to the norm.

“We have had a lot of success and a lot of really positive feedback from happy customers, so we now need to move into different premises. I think it too will be a success.”

The growing business was started by Mansfield Woodhouse pair Charlotte Otter and William Ferguson and it has also established a strong online presence over the past three years.

It is planned that the new shop will have a grand opening on Saturday, July 2, with a saxophonist, giveaways, refreshments, and balloons.

The new Hey Baby Hey You store is undergoing some work before the grand opening.

Rebekah O'Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We are delighted to see Hey You move into a bigger unit.

“It has been a pleasure to support William and his team in their journey since deciding to take the plunge and open up a store in our town.

“It’s a great time for local independent retailers to take those first steps, and to watch the business flourish has been lovely.”

And she added: “The key to their success so far has been their enthusiastic, customer service-focused approach, and the beautiful products.

“We can’t wait for our customers to see their full product range, and the new store is going to look amazing.