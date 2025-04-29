Here's how to book Mansfield's new pop-up shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre
Pop-up shops were previously popular in the shopping centre, with Barker Proudlove facilitating a retail space there from 2022 to 2023.
The idea was formed to invite businesses to book and pay temporary rent to experience life on the shop floor.
This former retail space is now home to Gonk World.
Now, Mansfield Forward BID (Business Improvement District) is reintroducing this feature, allowing independent retailers, businesses, or groups to book the space.
There is still some availability remaining for the year at £25 plus VAT per day.
Minimum booking is five days and maximum is ten days.
To book a slot, visit https://shorturl.at/VKQv2, select a date, and complete the form with your personal details, including your full name, address, and contact information.
The BID team announced that Pretty Pagan is the first tenant, offering handmade gifts, spiritual supplies, and magical vibes to Mansfield.
Residents and shoppers can stay updated on business in Mansfield by joining BID's new Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/itsinmansfield.
