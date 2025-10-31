Have your say – empty properties to be auctioned

Community Matters

Residents are invited to share their views on whether Sutton town centre and Stanton Hill high street should be the first areas to benefit from High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are invited to share their views on whether Sutton town centre and Stanton Hill high street should be the first areas to benefit from High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA).

High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA) are a new power that require landlords of persistent empty shops or businesses units to rent them out to new tenants, through an auction process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, the Council’s Cabinet agreed to adopt the new powers and chose Sutton town centre and Stanton Hill high street as the first areas, as they have the highest vacancy rates in the District. Sutton town centre has a vacancy rate of 13.2% and Stanton Hill high street has a vacancy rate of 13.9%. All of these vacant properties are owned by private landlords.

Maps for both areas, along with a description of each area can be found on the Council's website by visiting: www.ashfield.gov.uk/high-street-rental-auctions

Any residents or businesses wishing to comment on the areas can submit comments or questions to [email protected] until 24 November 2025.

Following the consultation period, a vacancy register will be created for each area, then the auction process can begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “The High Street Rental Auctions are a fantastic new power that we will absolutely use to our advantage. The long-term empty commercial properties in our high streets have been a blight on the high street for many years, with landlords being unrealistic in their rent expectations in a challenging retail world. These powers force the hand of landlords and allow new entrants onto the high street. This should also be of benefit to existing businesses who should be able to challenge their landlords at rent review too.

“The Council has a duty to shape the towns and villages in Ashfield, whilst we can’t choose which businesses open, we can help reenergise our town centres. Increasing the occupancy of these vacant units will go a long way towards bringing life back into the town centres, improving footfall and spending.”

The scheme will be coming to all shopping areas across the District, starting with our central town centres in Hucknall, Kirkby, Sutton and Stanton Hill. It will then be broadened out to any other shopping areas in the District that would benefit from this.

Once the processes have been proven the scheme will be rolled out across Hucknall and Kirkby town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The measures are intended to be a last resort, where landlord engagement hasn’t been successful previously.

To be eligible for an auction, a property must be in the designated area, be vacant for at least one year or 366 days non-continuously in the past two years, and be suitable for use as a shop, café, office, entertainment or community spaces.