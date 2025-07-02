Harold Potter acquire 14,136ft² industrial/warehouse property in Mansfield Woodhouse – off-market

Anthony Barrowciffe of FHP Property Consultants

FHP are delighted to announce the off-market sale of Millway, Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 0PJ to Harold Potter Ltd. Harold Potter Ltd are one of the country’s leading heavy lifting equipment and overhead crane specialists.

The property extends to 1,313m² (14,136ft²) and is located in a prominent position on the established Old Mill Industrial Estate. This building comprised a detached warehouse with a two-storey office block to the front elevation, front car park and large rear/side yard.

Set off the A60 at Mansfield Woodhouse, just north of Mansfield, the surrounding occupiers include Howdens, Screwfix, Royal Mail and Jewsons. The property provides easy access to the centre of Mansfield and Junctions 28 and 29 of the M1 Motorway.

Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP commented:

“It is always particularly great to sell a building off-market. This was not an easy sale due to having tenants in the offices to the front elevation, which we served notice on to obtain vacant possession of the building, alongside other various issues which we overcame throughout the process to sell this asset.

Our client (W.H Davies) were exceptionally good to work with and between myself and them we worked very hard to secure this sale. This transaction being a total team effort!

I wish Harold Potter Ltd all the success for the future and I know this building will be a fantastic HQ for their business.”