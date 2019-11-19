Generous Huthwaite firm raises thousands to support city's homeless

A generous family firm from Huthwaite has donated parts of its annual profits to support homeless people living on Nottingham’s streets.

About £4,000 was raised by Swiftool Precision Engineering, Brookside Way to support the Nottingham Winter Shelter, with the company wanting to “give something back” to the community.

Sam and Stuart Handley hand over a 4,000 cheque to a representative from Emmanuel House.

More than 100 staff and seven suppliers got involved in the fundraising efforts, with an event organised by the firm raising £850 for the city’s homeless community.

A further £3,150 was donated from the company’s end-of- year profits to make the final sum, which will now support 154 nights of shelter for the homeless at Nottingham’s Emmanuel House support centre.

Stuart Handley, co-owner, said: “To fund one week’s worth of beds, hot food, laundry facilities and the specialised support from the staff team, is a genuine privilege.”

Sam Handley, Stuart’s wife and co-owner, said: “Homeless people who are desperately trying to seek employment, or are trying hard to hold down a job with nowhere to sleep can access the Nottingham Winter Shelter.

“Providing 154 nights of shelters for homeless people to sleep safely and keep warm is something we are delighted to support.”

Denis Tully, chief executive of Emmanuel House, sent his “heartfelt” thanks to Swiftool for its support.

He said: “Access to Emmanuel House’s services and access to the Nottingham Winter Shelter is free.

“The charity strives to provide diverse and accessible services that meet basic needs and empower individuals to make positive changes in their lives, with the main aim is to help get homeless and vulnerable adults a home of their own.

“We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to SPE for their support, it really will make a difference to the lives of homeless adults in Nottingham.”