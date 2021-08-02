Generous donation to West Notts College's Ashfield-based painting and decorating programme

Tom McGovern, owner of TJ McGovern Painting Contractors, visited the college’s construction campus in Sutton where three of his apprentices – Stephen Jeffery, Lewis Fountain and Billy Brittle – are currently enrolled on the Level 2 Painting and Decorating Apprenticeship.

His visit, to check how Lewis and Stephen were getting along on the last week of their studies, also resulted in a generous donation to the department’s supplies store.

Mr McGovern, who established his business in 1994, said: “I have worked with West Notts College for over eight years now and I’ve had many apprentices who have stayed and progressed with the company. One has been with me for 17 years.

Pictured, from left, are Nathan Balfour, Stephen Jeffery, Tom McGovern, Lewis Fountain and Apprenticeship manager for construction Kat Wisniewski

“I currently have Stephen Jeffery, Lewis Fountain and Billy Brittle working with me and I am impressed with all of their progress and willingness to learn. I have a strict but fair work ethic and I enjoy seeing them working hard and creatively.

“I really wanted to give something back to the college’s painting and decorating team to help them buy new materials so I am pleased to offer them £500 to spend on whatever they need through my trade account.”

Apprentice Stephen, 19, said, “I’ve been with TJ McGovern for nearly two years and I’m coming to the end of the qualification. On the course I’ve learnt lots about measuring and ordering materials, the whole process of working on-site and being organised in my work. I’d love to progress with this company and work my way up.”

Lewis, also 19, said: “I’ve been at the company for just over a year. I’m really enjoying the split between work and studies. It’s better to work like this, as I am learning from so many people’s techniques both on-site and in college.”

Nathan Balfour, apprentice assessor at the college, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tom for thinking of the department with this generous offer to add to our decorating stock – this will help the curriculum so much.”