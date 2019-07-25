Funding fillip in Sherwood MP’s campaign to help miners welfares

A campaign to secure extra funding for miners welfares in the Mansfield and Sherwood area has gathered further momentum.

For specialist funding workshops are to be held for miners welfare organisations by Sport England.

The development has been overseen by Sherwood Conservative MP Mark Spencer, who initiated the campaign amid fears that miners welfare clubs, which used to be at the heart of pit communities, were on the decline.

Mr Spencer, who has just been named the government’s Chief Whip by the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, delved into a grant scheme, called the Community Asset Fund, which is run by Sport England.

He then met with Sport England officials in Parliament to discuss how the funding could be secured locally, and now he is pressing for as many workshops to be held as close to his constituency as possible.

Mr Spencer said: “It is great news that we have managed to secure these funding workshops.

“I am now pushing to make sure these happen in or as close to Sherwood as possible, so that our welfares have a good chance when it comes to applying for this funding.

“As always, if anyone has any questions about this subject, please get in touch. Regular updates can also be found on my Facebook page.”