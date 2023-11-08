News you can trust since 1952
From Hull, to Wrexham and now Mansfield: First look inside family storage business at former Wickes site

Your first look at Mansfield’s new family-owned storage site – offering plenty of space, 24-hour access, and a customer-focused approach.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT

Store More – storemore.co.uk – originally opened eight years ago in Hull but has since launched sites in Wrexham and Mansfield.

Its Mansfield self-storage site is located at the former Wickes building on Chesterfield Road South.

The building was also used as a vaccination centre during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The site is now home to the family-owned storage company, offering storage spaces in what is to become a 30,000 square feet storage space.

Katie Garfoot, site manager at Mansfield, said: “We are delighted to join the community.

“Our units are powered by technology, with top security – 20,000 square feet of storage space has been completed, with 10,000 left to go.

“We look forward to joining the community and welcoming customers to the site.”

Residents or business owners interested in a storage unit can make contact through the website or call 01623 571916.

There is a 12-week half price opening offer available too.

The business officially opens on Monday, November 13.

Store More, new self storage warehouse Mansfield. Pictured; store manager Katie Garfoot.

1. Welcome to Mansfield

Store More, new self storage warehouse Mansfield. Pictured; store manager Katie Garfoot. Photo: Brian Eyre

The new self storage warehouse in Mansfield is located at the former Wickes site.

2. Store More

The new self storage warehouse in Mansfield is located at the former Wickes site. Photo: Brian Eyre

It is a large, central, site with plans for 30,000 square feet of storage space.

3. Plenty of space

It is a large, central, site with plans for 30,000 square feet of storage space. Photo: Brian Eyre

Store manager Katie Garfoot walking us through the units. Units have 24-hour access and operate with technology.

4. 24-hour access

Store manager Katie Garfoot walking us through the units. Units have 24-hour access and operate with technology. Photo: Brian Eyre

