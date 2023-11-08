From Hull, to Wrexham and now Mansfield: First look inside family storage business at former Wickes site

Your first look at Mansfield’s new family-owned storage site – offering plenty of space, 24-hour access, and a customer-focused approach.

Store More – storemore.co.uk – originally opened eight years ago in Hull but has since launched sites in Wrexham and Mansfield.

Its Mansfield self-storage site is located at the former Wickes building on Chesterfield Road South.

The building was also used as a vaccination centre during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The site is now home to the family-owned storage company, offering storage spaces in what is to become a 30,000 square feet storage space.

Katie Garfoot, site manager at Mansfield, said: “We are delighted to join the community.

“Our units are powered by technology, with top security – 20,000 square feet of storage space has been completed, with 10,000 left to go.

“We look forward to joining the community and welcoming customers to the site.”

Residents or business owners interested in a storage unit can make contact through the website or call 01623 571916.

There is a 12-week half price opening offer available too.

The business officially opens on Monday, November 13.

1 . Welcome to Mansfield Store More, new self storage warehouse Mansfield. Pictured; store manager Katie Garfoot. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Store More The new self storage warehouse in Mansfield is located at the former Wickes site. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Plenty of space It is a large, central, site with plans for 30,000 square feet of storage space. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . 24-hour access Store manager Katie Garfoot walking us through the units. Units have 24-hour access and operate with technology. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales