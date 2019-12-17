Former Toni & Guy staff in Mansfield given Christmas lifeline following sudden closure

Staff at a Mansfield salon which suddenly closed have been given a Christmas lifeline after being taken on by a different store.

Toni & Guy, on West Gate, closed its doors on December 9, three months before its original closing date – leaving a number of staff unemployed just 16 days before Christmas.

The expanded staff at the Hair and Beauty Lounge

But in an act of kindness a Mansfield salon has taken on its affected staff, and offered them two months of free hire at its site to ensure they do not get “huge costs” in the festive period.

Staff at the former Toni & Guy will now be working from the Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics Lounge, on Stockwell Gate, with managers wanting “something good” to come for their new staff members.

Keeley Williamson, manager at the salon, said: “The Toni & Guy staff were told the salon was closing in 2020. It actually closed on December 9 leaving staff and clients unsure of what will happen.

“The staff have come to us as self employed, other than their junior who will be employed, and we have given them two months free to help them get started and so they don’t have huge costs around Christmas.

“As a salon we don’t profit from clients coming, we just want to get the word out that these hairdressers who were technically ‘out of work’ at Christmas are here and get them busy again.

“Hopefully with a big push, something good will come from something not very nice at Christmas for them.”

Toni & Guy confirmed to the Chad that the salon had closed, and that staff were offered the option to either relocate to Sheffield or take redundancy.

A spokesman said: “Whilst the planned date for closing was originally confirmed as March 3, 2020, a decision was taken by the business to bring this forward to December 9.

“The alternative location was unfortunately not practical for some of our staff and therefore a redundancy package was offered.

“We are aware that the business served the community for a long time and decisions to close salons are never taken lightly.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our teams for their dedication and our loyal clients.”