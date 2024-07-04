Former tennis coach finds ‘second vocation’ in funeral sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy McFeeters, from Nottinghamshire, is now working as a Funeral Arranger for A.W. Lymn.

A former tennis coach turned funeral arranger has shared how he has found his ‘second vocation’ with an award-winning Midlands-based funeral directors.

Andy McFeeters, 61, decided to retire from sports coaching in July 2023 after a 30-year career, and pursue a new role in the funeral industry with A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service.

Now in the final stage of completing the Funeral Arranger programme, Andy, from Gunthorpe, Nottinghamshire, is now working as a Funeral Arranger at the company’s recently opened Bottesford funeral home, in Leicestershire.

Andy McFeeters

Andy first considered a career in the funeral sector after three close relatives sadly passed away in quick succession. But it was only when he decided to retire one year ago that he started to seriously consider the option.

A.W. Lymn's training programme was recommended to him and following an interview with Managing Director and fifth generation at the company, Matthew Lymn Rose, Andy was offered a place on the Funeral Arranger module in January this year.

The programme supports trainees through four nationally recognised qualifications: National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) Funeral Service Awareness Training; NAFD Funeral Arranging and Administration Certificate; Institute of Advanced Motorists Membership (IAM) and the Emergency First Aid at Work qualification.

The funeral arranger module requires trainees to take part in seven weeks of placements across all areas of the business from the floristry department through to the mortuary, before finishing with 9 weeks of placement at three of A.W. Lymn’s funeral homes.

Open to all ages and backgrounds, the training programme attracts those interested in the sector at various stages in life, with one trainee completing the course aged 69.

A.W. Lymn’s Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose said: “We’re passionate about not only helping to train the next generation of workers in the funeral sector but also providing an opportunity for those looking to change careers too.

“Our training programme is open to anyone with an interest in the sector, as long as they can demonstrate they’re passionate, committed and willing to put in the necessary work and self-study.

“We put a lot of time into developing a training programme that gives people all the skills they need to understand how the whole industry works, as well as best preparing them for any higher qualifications they may wish to study for.

“Andy has settled into his role seamlessly and has proven to be a real asset to the business.”

A.W. Lymn opened its Bottesford funeral home in May this year. The expansion marked a major milestone for the family business, expanding its care into Leicestershire for the first time.

Speaking on his new role, Andy said: “While switching careers can seem like a daunting prospect for some, I really feel as though I’ve found my second vocation.

“When I first retired, I knew I wanted to do something different and have a new challenge. This role so far has been incredibly rewarding and I’ve been supported by a great team of people at A.W. Lymn who has welcomed and guided me through my training. It’s been a highly positive experience for me.”

A.W. Lymn was established in Sneinton, Nottingham, in 1907, where its headquarters remain today. Since then, it has cared for and supported the bereaved in the region for nearing 120 years, with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos. The Midlands business has an impressive portfolio of 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and Leicestershire.