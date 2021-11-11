Former soft play centre in Nuthall to become new convenience store

The former Jungletastic play centre is set to become a new Spar shop.

Jungletastic was forced to permanently close its doors at the start of this year after owners were "no longer able to sustain the business" during lockdown.

The news was a blow to residents and 14 jobs were lost.

But now, a planning application to Broxtowe Borough Council has revealed that the old play centre looks to become a new Spar shop.

Most residents have welcomed the idea of a new grocery store on their doorstep, with many reminiscing about when the building used to be a Co-op.

One resident posted on social media: “So many good memories of Jungletastic. But it will be handy for the locals to have a Spar there.”

Another resident said: “Sad for Jungletastic but it'll be like the old days when it was a Co-op.”

Another added: “Excellent news. Hope it’s got a deli counter and post office.”

The application requests allowances to sell alcohol from 6am until 11am from Monday to Sunday.Interested parties or responsible authorities can make representations in writing to the Licensing Authority at any time up to December 4.