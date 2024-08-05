First look: Southwell Racecourse reopens after refurbishment following flooding

Racing initially returned to Southwell only a month after its flooding in November 2023, however, areas of the racecourse remained underwater by as much as three feet after Storm Babet battered Britain in the autumn.

The track was only able to open its first-floor facilities to owners and trainers, stable staff and a number of annual members as the racecourse worked hard to fix the damage.

The racecourse was able to offer access to only 100 members of the public for the £100,000 BETUK Winter Derby on Saturday, February 24, Southwell’s first Group race, which sold out, alongside racehorse owners, annual members and racing staff.

Now, following a huge effort from all the team at Southwell, the racecourse is ready to open its gates once again to the public with no restrictions on numbers for racing.

Mark Clayton, Southwell’s executive director, said it had been a fantastic reopening effort from all the team.

He added: “Now with the refurbishment complete we are thrilled to be welcoming full crowds back to the track.

“I would like to the thank all the staff for their hard work and support during this tricky time.

“I would also like to thank Southwell race goers for their patience and we look forward to providing you with the best customer experience possible in the coming weeks.”

