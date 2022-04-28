First look inside new 1930s' vintage store in Jacksdale ahead of grand opening this weekend

Stanley Biggs Clothiers was founded by fashion-lover Sophie Bainbridge and offers a range of vintage items that are entirely biodegradable.

The unique clothing brand has gained a lot of traction since its humble beginnings as an online retailer in 2019, with a variety of men’s clothing and accessories for sale.

Now its first ever physical store, located in the former library on Selston Road in Jacksdale, will finally open its doors to the public this Saturday (April 30).

“Be prepared to step back in time the moment you see the shop front,” said owner Sophie Bainbridge.

“If you love your old shop fronts, then this will surely win a place in your heart. Not only does it look authentic, but the store also champions the building’s own history and its links to the community."

Local residents and customers are invited to pop along to the shop’s grand opening this Saturday (April 30) from midday.

For more information, visit www.stanleybiggs.co.uk.

1. Vintage look The retailer offers a range of men's clothes and accessories with a 1930s-style. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Living history The shop is designed to make customers feel as though they've stepped back in time. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Humble beginnings The unique clothing brand has gained a lot of traction since starting out as an online retailer in 2019. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Preserving heritage The store has affectionately been named ‘The Old Library’ to remember its heritage. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales