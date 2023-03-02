A family-run award-winning business – specialising in natural skin care products – has opened an apothecary in Warsop.

Vanilla and Wild is a family-run online business run by couple Lucie and Jason Cook, from Warsop, who said they are “thrilled” to have opened the shop.

The couple gave up their previous corporate jobs to focus on the skincare business fulltime.

Lucie, aged 36, said: “We’ve been vegan for years and have an allotment, so grow a lot of our stuff – the ethos for the business came from our personal ethos really.

“I got into making natural products after feeling concerned about what was in other everyday products.

“I knew if I was making it myself, and knew exactly what was included – it could make all the difference. It is about putting on our skin what we would happily consume.

“We started doing craft markets, making products from home and then launched an online business – we grew from there, but we knew we needed a physical space for our products.

“Luckily, our business has grown in the last 12 months and that is why we decided to open our first shop.”

The sustainable business has been recognised as Vegan Beauty award winner and Vegan choice of the year, along with being a certified plastic-free champion as a result of popular customer feedback.

Lucie, who has been making natural skincare products for 15 years, said that after failing to find suitable products for her sensitive skin – she started to source her own.

Jason, aged 35, said: “We could just run this business using plastic, it would be easier and cheaper, but it would completely go against our ethos.

“We want to focus on doing what we can for the environment while running a business, supporting people and helping our customers.”

The shop also stocks items from 10 other businesses, with plans to offer more shelving space for local artists and businesses with the same ethos.

Jason said it helps give the shop a varied feel, with all items being ethically sourced, handmade and vegan friendly.

