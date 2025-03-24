Final stage of works on industrial heritage site in Retford have been approved

Planning consent has been granted for Phase III of the Northern Tower Retail Park development in Retford, marking the final stage of works on a key industrial heritage site.

This milestone follows the successful completion of previous phases on behalf of Strawsons Group Developments, with architectural work by Leeds-based QAD Architects. The final phase promises to build on the previous success by enhancing the new retail and mixed-use space while respecting the site's historical significance.

Phase III of the Northern Tower Project will complete the transformation of this industrial heritage site into a thriving retail destination. The final stage will see two new build 6000 sqft non-food retail spaces, with one set to house a new Pets at Home store and the other to house a new veterinary surgery. This will offer an exciting new mix of services and further contribute to the retail park’s growth.

The Northern Tower Retail Park project has progressed successfully through both Phase I and Phase II. Phase I, completed in November 2020, and included the design and build of a new Lidl store, which quickly became a key attraction for the park.

3D image of the site

Phase I of the project was so well received that it led to QAD being invited to join Lidl’s consultants framework, enabling them to be directly engaged for future projects. Following this, Phase II, completed in July 2021, introduced additional retail units, designed to accommodate a range of tenants, including a gym and other varied offerings.

These developments have significantly enhanced the retail park’s character, making it a more diverse and appealing destination for both shoppers and tenants alike.

As Phase III is set to begin, it will mark the completion of the redevelopment of the industrial site, transforming it into a modern retail hub while preserving the area's historical essence. The local authority has praised the project for its contribution to the revitalisation of Retford, striking a balance between regeneration and the preservation of the site’s industrial heritage.

The ongoing success of the project speaks to the strong partnership between QAD Architects and Strawsons Group Developments. This collaboration has resulted in the successful delivery of all phases I and II, cementing QAD's reputation as a trusted partner for complex, heritage-sensitive developments.

For QAD Architects, this final approval marks another important milestone in their portfolio, showcasing their ability to deliver thoughtful, client-focused design solutions. Their collaborative approach and dedication to meeting project goals have ensured the continued success of the Northern Tower Retail Park, which will not only serve as a retail destination but also stand as a testament to sustainable urban development that revitalises a significant industrial heritage site for future generations.