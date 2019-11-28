Festive bonus for Aldi staff in Mansfield and Ashfield

Staff at Aldi stores in Mansfield and Ashfield have been given a Christmas bonus from their bosses – in the form of an extra day off.

Workers at stores in Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby will be given the extra rest over Christmas as the shop shuts its doors on Boxing Day, meaning two days to spend with the family during the festive period.

Aldi store on Oakleaf Close, off Southwell Road West, which is opening it's doors to customers last April.

The budget supermarket chain has closed its doors on Boxing Day for a number of years to give staff time with their loved ones, and will also be closed on Christmas Day itself.

Full-time employees at Aldi get 28 days paid holiday per year, which includes the eight UK bank holidays.

The stores, which include three in Mansfield, two in Sutton and one in Kirkby, will reopen on December 27 using regular hours, and will also close for New Year’s Day – reopening on January 2.