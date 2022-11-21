Frances Ford founded Major Oak Wealth Management in 2017 when she accepted an invitation to join wealth management business network St James’s Place as an associate partner, having worked in the profession since 2010.

She has since grown her business and recently achieved chartered status with the Personal Finance Society, a professional body “dedicated to building trust in the financial planning profession”.

Because of her work in the sector, and her dedication to personal development and learning, she has now achieved fellowship status at the society – to achieve Fellowship of the PFS, financial advisers must complete further examinations after achieving the Chartered Insurance Institute’s coveted Chartered status.

Frances Ford.

Frances, a mum to a young daughter, said: “I am immensely proud of my achievements, and particularly of becoming a Fellow, an achievement that has only been obtained by a very small percentage of advisers in the UK.

“My professional development has always been important to me as it enables me to provide high-quality advice to my clients.”

Frances had originally planned to become a solicitor but enjoyed working in financial advice so decided to change her career path.

She is able to provide bespoke financial planning advice to individuals and businesses in and around the Midlands, and is also qualified to give mortgage advice to an advanced level.

