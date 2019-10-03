Fast-growing Mansfield and Ashfield firms in top 50 for ‘making things happen’

Eleven successful firms in Mansfield and Ashfield have made the top 50 in a list of the fastest-growing businesses “making things happen” in Nottinghamshire.

The 50 businesses have been lavished with praise after generating millions of pounds of turnover growth in the last two years.

The Mansfield roll of honour is headed by Highlight Horticulture Ltd, which sits as high as fourth in the list after achieving a whopping turnover growth rate of 53 per cent.

In 15th is Jigsaw Foods Ltd (27 per cent), while others in the top 50 are Camper 2001 Holdings Ltd (20 per cent), TLA Electrical Holdings Ltd (19 per cent), Robert Woodhead Holdings Ltd (15 per cent) and The Reflex Group Ltd (13 per cent).

The Ashfield roll of honour is headed by the award-winning ECS Engineering Services Ltd, of Sutton, which sits 17th in the list after achieving a turnover growth rate of 27 per cent.

In 42nd is Whitemeadow Group Holdings Ltd, of Sutton (16 per cent), while others in the top 50 are A.F. Switchgear Ltd, of Huthwaite (14 per cent), Sanglier Ltd, of Kirkby (13 per cent), and Charles Pugh Ltd, of Pinxton (13 per cent).

The list has been compiled by the Nottingham-based accountancy and business advisory firm, BDO LLP.

Laurie Hannant, an audit partner at BDO LLP, said: “These businesses have their sights set firmly on the future.

“They work in a wide range of sectors, but all are striving for growth and powering the collective progress of the region. They are ambitious and entrepreneurial companies that fuel the economy.

“These businesses are the reason we have produced this research as we look to champion the companies making things happen.”